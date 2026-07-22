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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eternal Q1 results: Consolidated net profit at ₹92 crore, misses estimates

Eternal Q1 results: Consolidated net profit at ₹92 crore, misses estimates

The Gurugram-based ‌company, which also operates food delivery platform Zomato, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹92 crore ($9.53 million) for the ‌quarter ended ​June 30

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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Indian online delivery ​firm Eternal reported ​a lower-than-expected first-quarter ‌profit on Wednesday as intense competition and continued investments in quick-commerce business Blinkit weighed on profitability.

The Gurugram-based ‌company, which also operates food delivery platform Zomato, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹92 crore ($9.53 million) for the ‌quarter ended ​June 30, ‌below analysts' estimate of ‌₹258 crore, according ‌to LSEG data.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Zomato Blinkit

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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