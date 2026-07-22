Eternal Q1 results: Consolidated net profit at ₹92 crore, misses estimates

The Gurugram-based ‌company, which also operates food delivery platform Zomato, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹92 crore ($9.53 million) for the ‌quarter ended ​June 30, ‌below analysts' estimate of ‌₹258 crore, according ‌to LSEG data.

Indian online delivery ​firm Eternal reported ​a lower-than-expected first-quarter ‌profit on Wednesday as intense competition and continued investments in quick-commerce business Blinkit weighed on profitability.

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