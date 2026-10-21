Eternal Q2FY27 net profit jumps 92% to ₹125 crore, revenue rises 78%

The net profit of Eternal—the parent firm of food-delivery marketplace Zomato and quick commerce (qcom) platform Blinkit—for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) rose 92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹125 crore, compared to ₹65 crore in Q2FY26. On a sequential basis, profit rose 35.8 per cent from ₹92 crore in Q1FY27. The profit growth of the company was driven by its food delivery and qcom businesses.

Eternal's revenue for the quarter rose 77.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹24,138 crore, up from ₹13,590 crore a year earlier. The revenue stood at ₹20,211 crore in Q1FY27.

Alongside, Eternal’s consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 197 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹666 crore, and increased 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). The company’s cash balance declined to ₹16,475 crore compared to ₹18,288 crore in Q1FY27. The decline was on the back of a seasonal increase in net working capital ahead of the festive season.

Food delivery

The net order value (NOV) of Zomato increased 21.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,445 crore, compared to ₹9,423 crore last year. Notably, NOV refers to the actual value retained after deductions (such as discounts, promo codes, etc.).

The adjusted revenue grew 35.5 per cent to ₹3,879 crore from ₹2,863 crore in Q2FY26. On a sequential basis, food delivery revenue rose 9.6 per cent. The number of average monthly transacting customers stood at 28 million, up from 27.2 million in Q1FY27.

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal said: “Our long-term expectation for food delivery has always been over 20 per cent annual growth, and the last two quarters have brought us back to that range. This view didn't change last year when growth slowed, and it doesn't change now that it has picked up.”

Quick commerce

The NOV for Blinkit rose 79.3 per cent to ₹20,940 crore, compared to ₹11,679 crore in Q2FY26. The revenue rose 93.6 per cent to ₹19,152 crore.

Blinkit’s adjusted Ebitda came in at ₹184 crore. It had reported its first ever adjusted Ebitda profit of ₹4 crore in Q3FY26.

Albinder Dhindsa, group chief executive officer (CEO) of Eternal, said: “Assortment expansion is one of our highest priorities, because it is the biggest driver of how often customers come back and how much of their wallet share they bring to us…We are expanding in two directions: Deeper, which means more choice within existing categories, with more brands, sizes and price points; and Wider, meaning categories we don't carry yet.”

Continuing expansion of dark stores, the company’s total store count reached 2,751.

Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer (CFO) of Eternal, said: “We now expect to cross 3,500 stores by March 2027, and our current plans point to about 5,000 stores by March 2028. Our cash balance and profits from both food delivery and quick commerce businesses, also let us fund this pace of growth comfortably.”

Going out

For Eternal’s going-out business, NOV jumped 58 per cent to ₹3,259 crore, compared to ₹2,063 crore in Q2FY26.

Commenting on the platform’s growth, Goyal said: “We are growing faster than we expected when we gave that guidance. NOV growth is trending at over 50 per cent Y-o-Y, well ahead of the over 30 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) built into our FY30 plan. We also remain on track towards our earlier guidance of ₹28,000 crore NOV and ₹1,400 crore adjusted Ebitda by FY30.”

Hyperpure

For Eternal’s business-to-business (B2B) supplies vertical Hyperpure, revenue was up 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,154 crore. Similar to Blinkit, Hyperpure turned adjusted Ebitda margin positive for the first time ever in Q3FY26, resulting in a profit of ₹1 crore. This time, its number grew to ₹10 crore.