Eternal Q4 profit jumps 4.5x on strong Blinkit, Zomato growth momentum

The LPG crisis due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, owing to the West Asia crisis, does not seem to have any impact on online food delivery aggregator and quick commerce player Zomato and Blinkit.

Eternal, the parent firm of food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit, saw its fourth-quarter FY26 (2025–26) profit rise almost 4.5 times to Rs 174 crore as against Rs 39 crore during the same period a year earlier. On a sequential basis, profit was up 70.5 per cent from Rs 102 crore.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 196.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17,292 crore, up from Rs 5,833 crore a year earlier. The revenue stood at Rs 16,315 crore in the previous quarter.

Eternal’s consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 160 per cent YoY to Rs 429 crore and grew 18 per cent quarter-on-quarter as compared to Rs 364 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the back of reduced net working capital due to transitioning to an inventory model, the company’s cash balance increased to Rs 17,972 crore compared to Rs 17,820 crore in Q3 FY26.

In FY26, the company noted that 109 million Indians completed transactions worth over $10 billion through Blinkit, District, and Zomato platforms.

For the full year, the firm's revenue was Rs 54,364 crore, up almost 2.6 times from the previous year's Rs 20,243 crore.

The firm’s share prices, which were down almost 4 per cent during intraday trade, recovered post the results and closed at Rs 253.8 per share, marginally down from the previous close of Rs 255.6 per share.

Food delivery

The net order value (NOV) increased 18.8 per cent YoY to Rs 9,757 crore, compared to Rs 8,210 crore last year. The company said that the NOV continues to improve for the third quarter in a row, inching closer to its long-term expectation of over 20 per cent YoY. Notably, NOV refers to the actual value retained after deductions (such as discounts, promo codes, etc).

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, said that growth was driven by a modest improvement in the demand environment, the full-quarter impact of reduction in minimum order value (to Rs 99 from Rs 199) for free delivery on Gold orders, and continuing investments in customer activation across cohorts (targeting budget-conscious customers).

Pointing out two additional tailwinds giving a push to the food delivery business, Goyal added, “App opens have been trending higher over the last few quarters, signalling improving demand independent of our interventions. And while quick commerce did impact food delivery growth when it first scaled, that effect has now plateaued — food delivery frequency has been stable for several quarters, suggesting the two categories have largely settled into distinct use cases.”

The adjusted revenue grew 29.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,125 crore from the corresponding quarter last financial year, when it was at Rs 2,409 crore. On a sequential basis, food delivery revenue rose 2.3 per cent.

The number of average monthly transacting customers showed almost negligible growth to 25.4 million, up from 24.9 million in the earlier quarter.

“When localised supply disruptions happen — whether from LPG shortages, weather, or anything else — we typically see demand redistribute across the platform rather than it going away. The breadth of restaurant selection across cuisines, price points, and geographies means customers have alternatives within the app,” Goyal said, adding that some restaurants in affected pockets did see temporary disruption.

Quick commerce

The NOV for Blinkit rose 95.4 per cent to Rs 14,386 crore compared to Rs 7,362 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The revenue, on the back of transitioning to an inventory-led model, rose 674.3 per cent to Rs 13,232 crore, up from Rs 1,709 crore in Q4 FY25.

Blinkit reported its first-ever adjusted Ebitda profit in the third quarter of FY26, posting a positive adjusted Ebitda of Rs 4 crore. In the March quarter, it stood at Rs 37 crore.

Albinder Dhindsa, group chief executive officer of Eternal, said, “Between FY23 and FY26, Blinkit's NOV grew at a 104 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Growth rates are now naturally moderating off a much larger base. Over the next three years, NOV growth CAGR should easily be north of 60 per cent. That translates to the business growing to more than four times its current scale in three years.”

Dhindsa said that quick commerce is still concentrated in the top 15–20 cities and in a relatively narrow set of categories. The headroom for growth on geography, assortment, and frequency is substantial, he added.

Continuing expansion of dark stores, the company added 216 net new stores, taking the total store count to 2,243 stores. It expects to get to 3,000 stores by March 2027.

Going out

For Eternal’s going-out business, NOV jumped 46.5 per cent to Rs 2,736 crore compared to Rs 1,868 crore in Q4 FY25.

Commenting on the platform’s growth, Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer of the company, said that one should look at annual numbers rather than individual quarters. “This is an inherently lumpy business — Q3 is events-heavy, Q1 is IPL-heavy, and the movies’ NOV depends entirely on the release calendar. Quarter-to-quarter swings will be large and are not indicative of underlying momentum. The annual growth rate is a more robust signal. FY26 is also a meaningful baseline year for us. This is the first full year with the District app in its current form.”

Hyperpure

For Eternal’s business-to-business supplies vertical, Hyperpure, revenue was down 46.8 per cent YoY to Rs 978 crore. Similar to Blinkit, Hyperpure had turned adjusted Ebitda margin positive for the first time ever in the last quarter, resulting in a profit of Rs 1 crore. This time, its number has grown to Rs 5 crore.