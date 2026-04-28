Eternal Q4 result: Net profit up 346% to ₹174 crore; revenue up 196%
Eternal posted a 346% jump in Q4 profit to ₹174 crore, while revenue nearly tripled to ₹17,292 crore, driven by strong growth in food delivery and quick commerce
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, on Tuesday reported a 346 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹174 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's revenue from operations was up 196 per cent to ₹17,292 crore during the quarter under review against ₹5,833 crore last year. The total income for Q4 came in at ₹17,634 crore, compared to ₹6,201 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 184 per cent.
Profit for the full financial year came in at ₹366 crore, compared to ₹527 crore in the previous financial year. The company reported a consolidated operational revenue of ₹54,364 crore for the full year, up 169 per cent y-o-y from ₹20,243 crore in FY25.
More From This Section
Topics : Zomato Q4 Results BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:31 PM IST