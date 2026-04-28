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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eternal Q4 result: Net profit up 346% to ₹174 crore; revenue up 196%

Eternal Q4 result: Net profit up 346% to ₹174 crore; revenue up 196%

Eternal posted a 346% jump in Q4 profit to ₹174 crore, while revenue nearly tripled to ₹17,292 crore, driven by strong growth in food delivery and quick commerce

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Profit for the full financial year came in at ₹366 crore, compared to ₹527 crore in the previous financial year.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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Eternal, the parent company of food delivery major Zomato, on Tuesday reported a 346 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹174 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹39 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
The company's revenue from operations was up 196 per cent to ₹17,292 crore during the quarter under review against ₹5,833 crore last year. The total income for Q4 came in at ₹17,634 crore, compared to ₹6,201 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 184 per cent. 
 
Profit for the full financial year came in at ₹366 crore, compared to ₹527 crore in the previous financial year. The company reported a consolidated operational revenue of ₹54,364 crore for the full year, up 169 per cent y-o-y from ₹20,243 crore in FY25.
 
 

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Topics : Zomato Q4 Results BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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