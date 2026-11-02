Eureka Forbes Q2 profit rises 17.8% to ₹74 cr, revenue up 11.5% to ₹888 cr

Eureka Forbes Ltd, which operates in the health and hygiene products segment, on Monday reported a 17.76 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹74.09 crore in the September quarter of FY27, led by strong performance from its water purifiers business.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹62.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Eureka Forbes is currently promoted by Lunolux, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) backed by private equity firm Advent International.

Its revenue from operations increased 15 per cent to ₹888.47 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹772.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Eureka Forbes' total expenses increased 14.8 per cent to ₹795.68 crore in the September quarter on a year-on-year basis. Total income, which includes other income, also rose 15 per cent to ₹894.8 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

In the first half (H1) of FY27, the company's total consolidated income stood at ₹1,602.64 crore.

Eureka Forbes' product business revenue grew at a high-teens rate in the September quarter of FY27, driven by strong performance in water purifiers and emerging categories.

The water purifier segment also recorded high-teens growth, significantly outpacing the overall category and resulting in notable market share gains.

Emerging categories, including robotic cleaning devices, water softeners and air purifiers, continued to register strong growth in Q2 FY27, driven by new product launches and sustained investments in category development.

Commenting on the performance, MD and CEO Pratik Pota said, "We delivered another strong quarter in Q2 FY27, with revenue growth of 15 per cent year-on-year. Growth was broad-based, spanning all channels and categories."

"Water Purifiers continued their strong performance with high-teens growth and healthy market share gains, while our emerging categories sustained their growth momentum," he said.

Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd on Monday closed at ₹343.70 on the BSE, up 9.93 per cent from the previous close.