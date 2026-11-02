Monday, November 02, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eureka Forbes Q2 profit rises 17.8% to ₹74 cr, revenue up 11.5% to ₹888 cr

Eureka Forbes Q2 profit rises 17.8% to ₹74 cr, revenue up 11.5% to ₹888 cr

Strong demand for water purifiers and emerging product categories lifted Eureka Forbes' Q2 net profit by 17.8% year-on-year to ₹74.09 crore.

Eureka Forbes managing director and CEO Marzin Shroff to step down

The company reported a 17.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹74.09 crore in the September quarter, supported by strong growth in its water purifier business.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eureka Forbes Ltd, which operates in the health and hygiene products segment, on Monday reported a 17.76 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹74.09 crore in the September quarter of FY27, led by strong performance from its water purifiers business.
 
The company had posted a net profit of ₹62.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
 
Eureka Forbes is currently promoted by Lunolux, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) backed by private equity firm Advent International.
 
Its revenue from operations increased 15 per cent to ₹888.47 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹772.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
 
 
Eureka Forbes' total expenses increased 14.8 per cent to ₹795.68 crore in the September quarter on a year-on-year basis. Total income, which includes other income, also rose 15 per cent to ₹894.8 crore in the second quarter of FY27.

Also Read

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹53 crore

Devyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)

Devyani International Q2 results: Net profit at ₹3.4 cr, revenue up 10.6%

PhonePe

PhonePe Invest sees 50% growth in new customer additions after rebranding

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI capex boompremium

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Siddharth Mittal

Syngene expects stronger H2 on order book, Zoetis supplies; retains outlook

 
In the first half (H1) of FY27, the company's total consolidated income stood at ₹1,602.64 crore.
 
Eureka Forbes' product business revenue grew at a high-teens rate in the September quarter of FY27, driven by strong performance in water purifiers and emerging categories.
 
The water purifier segment also recorded high-teens growth, significantly outpacing the overall category and resulting in notable market share gains.
 
Emerging categories, including robotic cleaning devices, water softeners and air purifiers, continued to register strong growth in Q2 FY27, driven by new product launches and sustained investments in category development.
 
Commenting on the performance, MD and CEO Pratik Pota said, "We delivered another strong quarter in Q2 FY27, with revenue growth of 15 per cent year-on-year. Growth was broad-based, spanning all channels and categories."
 
"Water Purifiers continued their strong performance with high-teens growth and healthy market share gains, while our emerging categories sustained their growth momentum," he said.
 
Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd on Monday closed at ₹343.70 on the BSE, up 9.93 per cent from the previous close.

More From This Section

energy sector, renewable energy

Sarda Energy & Minerals Q2 results: Net profit dips 2.2% to ₹320 crore

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 36% to ₹3,278 crore on gold loan growth

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 27% to ₹2,977 crore, income up 37%

Gas, Petrol station, IGL, Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGL Q2 result: Net profit plunges 93.5% to ₹24 crore on higher gas costs

Reliance Industries, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q2FY27 results: Net profit falls 24.3% to ₹2,611 crore

Topics : Eureka Forbes' Aquaguard Company News Water purifiers

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyITC Q2 PreviewCyclone MurasuMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 4:35 PM IST