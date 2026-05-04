Exide Q4FY26 result: Profit rises 22.7% to ₹312 crore on auto demand
The company's standalone profit after tax rose to ₹312 crore ($32.8 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from ₹255 crore a year earlier
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India's Exide Industries reported a 22.7% rise in fourth-quarter profit, as buoyant automotive demand and the continued tailwind from India's tax cuts last September boosted demand for its batteries.
The company's standalone profit after tax rose to ₹312 crore ($32.8 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from ₹255 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations climbed 9.4 per cent to ₹4,551 crore.
Tax cuts continued to drive demand across the automotive sector, with two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler segments growing in double digits year-on-year in the fourth-quarter.
The firm's export business posted a double-digit decline as geopolitical conflicts closed multiple shipping routes and created container shortages.
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Exide's auto business grew more than 25 per cent year-on-year.
MD & CEO Avik Roy said the company expects auto, auto replacement and inverters businesses "to continue their strong growth momentum into Q1 of current financial year".
Sustained depreciation of rupee would put further pressure on costs, Roy said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:54 PM IST