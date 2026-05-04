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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Exide Q4FY26 result: Profit rises 22.7% to ₹312 crore on auto demand

Exide Q4FY26 result: Profit rises 22.7% to ₹312 crore on auto demand

The company's standalone profit after tax rose to ₹312 crore ($32.8 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from ₹255 crore a year earlier

Exide Industries

Exide's auto business grew more than 25 per cent year-on-year

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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India's Exide Industries reported a 22.7% rise in fourth-quarter profit, ​as buoyant automotive demand and ​the continued tailwind from India's tax ‌cuts last September boosted demand for its batteries.

The company's standalone profit after tax rose to ₹312 crore ($32.8 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from ₹255 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations climbed 9.4 per cent to ₹4,551 ‌crore. 

Tax cuts continued to drive demand across the automotive sector, with two-wheeler, three-wheeler and four-wheeler segments growing in double digits year-on-year in the fourth-quarter.

The firm's export business posted a double-digit ​decline as geopolitical conflicts closed multiple shipping routes and created ‌container shortages.

 

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Exide's auto business grew more than 25 per cent year-on-year.

MD & ​CEO ‌Avik Roy said the company expects auto, auto ‌replacement and inverters businesses "to continue their strong growth momentum into Q1 of ‌current financial ​year".

Sustained depreciation ​of rupee would put further pressure on costs, Roy said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Exide Exide Industries Auto sector auto demand

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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