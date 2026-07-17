Federal Bank Q1FY27 results: Net profit jumps 37% to ₹1,177 crore

Federal Bank on Friday reported a 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 1,177 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), driven by robust growth in net interest income (NII), expansion in net interest margin (NIM), and lower fresh slippages. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 7 per cent. Excluding the one-off gain recorded in the March quarter, the lender said this was its highest-ever quarterly profit. NII rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,946 crore, supported by healthy growth in advances and an expansion in margins. Sequentially, NII declined 7 per cent. The bank's NIM expanded 39 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 3.33 per cent as the cost of funds declined faster than asset yields. The cost of funds fell 60 bps, while asset yields contracted 44 bps. The cost of deposits declined 57 bps YoY to 5.21 per cent.

Other income fell 6 per cent YoY and 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,048 crore.

Asset quality improved further during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) declined to 1.52 per cent of gross advances as of June-end, compared with 1.62 per cent at the end of March. Net NPAs nearly halved to 0.18 per cent, marking the lowest level in the bank's recent history.

Fresh slippages moderated to Rs 409 crore during the quarter from Rs 474 crore in Q4FY26 and Rs 658 crore a year earlier.

Provisions increased 4 per cent YoY to Rs 720 crore but declined 29 per cent sequentially.

On the business front, gross advances grew nearly 15 per cent YoY to Rs 2.81 trillion. Growth was led by commercial banking (23 per cent), gold loans (33 per cent), loans against property (21 per cent), credit cards (36 per cent), and commercial vehicle and construction equipment financing (21 per cent). The bank's corporate and institutional banking book crossed the Rs 1 trillion milestone during the quarter. Total business expanded to nearly Rs 6 trillion.

Total deposits rose to Rs 3.20 trillion. CASA deposits increased 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1.03 trillion, outpacing overall deposit growth and lifting the CASA ratio by 188 bps to 32.23 per cent.

The bank's non-resident (NR) deposit franchise also remained strong, with NRE and ONR deposits rising 14.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1.05 trillion, building on the Rs 1 trillion milestone crossed in the previous quarter.

"Our profit grew nearly 37 per cent in a period when treasury had a challenging quarter, which shows our earnings are being driven by the core business rather than market gains," said KVS Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank. He said the bank's 26 per cent growth in NII against 15 per cent growth in advances reflected its focus on margin expansion.

"Our net NPA at 0.18 per cent is the lowest in the bank's recent history, while our provision coverage ratio stands at 87 per cent. We are building a resilient balance sheet through lower credit costs and a strong earnings buffer," Manian said.

He added that the bank's chosen lending segments continued to perform well, while its CASA and non-resident deposit franchises were deepening, leaving it well positioned for the rest of the financial year with strong capital, improving asset quality, and healthy business momentum.