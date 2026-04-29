Federal Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 22% at ₹1,259 cr on strong NII

Federal Bank reported its highest ever quarterly profit at ₹1,259 crore in the January – March quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26), up 22.23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by a strong rise in net interest income (NII) and other income, even as provisions increased. The profit was also supported by ₹456 crore interest on IT refund as well as ₹115 crore income tax provision reversal. Excluding the one-off gains, the bank’s net profit stood at ₹1,145 crore, up 11.16 per cent Y-o-Y.

Its NII for the quarter stood at ₹3,173 crore, up nearly 34 per cent Y-o-Y from the same period last year. Excluding one-off gain, NII was ₹2,717 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y.

The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 3.74 per cent, up 56 basis points (bps) from the previous quarter (Q3FY26), and 62 bps from the same period last year (Q4FY25). Excluding the one-off gain, NIM of the lender stood at 3.20 per cent, up 2 bps from the previous quarter, and 8 bps from the same period last year.

The bank said its NIMs are back to the pre-rate cut levels, and if there are no rate cuts going ahead, the bank’s NIMs will expand by 5-6 per quarter.

“It has been a combination of both asset-side and liability-side actions. On the liability side, it is both rate action as well as mix action. In the sense that the mix of liabilities, particularly deposits, has shifted in favour of CASA and retail term deposits, compared to wholesale term deposits. All of this has resulted in a lower cost of funds”, said KVS Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank.

“At the same time, on the asset side as well, we are focusing more on what we call medium-yield assets. We have increased the proportion of medium-yield assets on the asset side of our balance sheet. This mix change has also helped improve yields on the asset side, apart from the fact that we are making pricing decisions on a more rational, scientific, and risk-adjusted basis”, he added.

The lender’s provisions (including tax) increased 48 per cent sequentially, and 134 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,017 crore. The bank has taken a ₹456 crore floating provision in the quarter. “...this is kind of a buffer which we have created, which can be used later, especially with the ECL transition around the corner”, said Venkatraman Venkateswaran, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Federal Bank said, adding that the bank is the process of assessing the impact of ECL.

Asset quality of the lender improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio at 1.62 per cent at the end of Q4FY26, compared to 1.72 per cent in the previous quarter. Net NPA ratio also improved to 0.20 per cent.

Net advances of the bank grew nearly 13 per cent YoY to ₹2.64 trillion. Its customer assets increased to ₹2.72 trillion, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y, on the back robust growth in commercial banking.

Meanwhile, its deposits grew ₹3.13 trillion, up 5.41 per cent sequentially and 11 per cent Y-o-Y, led by resident and non-resident book. CASA balances grew to ₹1.03, up 8.26 per cent sequentially, crossing the ₹1 trillion milestone.

“We are watching the situation. We have not taken a decision to go more cautious or anything like that. I would say we will be watchful. If the situation deteriorates, we will have to take those actions”, said Manian on the impact of the West Asia crisis.

Commenting on the investment from Blackstone, Manian said, “Blackstone has essentially expressed confidence in our strategy. And it was not meant to change our strategy. It is basically an endorsement and conviction on the path that we are on”. New York-based Blackstone is investing ₹6,196.51 crore in the bank through its affiliate Asia II Topco XIII Pte Ltd via a preferential issue on a private placement basis. The investment will make the private equity firm the largest shareholder in the Kochi-based bank.