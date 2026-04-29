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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Fino Payments Bank Q4 results: Profit decline 70% to Rs 7.1 crore

Fino Payments Bank Q4 results: Profit decline 70% to Rs 7.1 crore

Fino Payments Bank reported a sharp decline in Q4 FY26 profit and revenue, with other income falling amid operational challenges during the quarter

Fino Payments Bank

The firm has maintained that this was in relation to the investigation of programme managers associated with various banking institutions, including the bank, and not related to its own GST compliance | (Image: Company website)

Ajinkya Kawale
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 8:54 PM IST

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Fino Payments Bank posted a 70 per cent decline in net profit to ₹7.1 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) from ₹24 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
Sequentially, the bank’s net profit declined by 41.8 per cent from ₹12.2 crore in Q3 FY26.
 
Its revenue declined by 31 per cent year-on-year to ₹340 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹493.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Sequentially, revenue declined by 14 per cent from ₹394.4 crore in Q3 FY26.
 
The bank said that it had reappointed Aninda Mukherjee as chief risk officer (CRO) for a tenure of three years.
 
 
The decline in net profit and revenue comes at a time when Rishi Gupta, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank, was arrested in February by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for violations related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act.

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The firm has maintained that this was in relation to the investigation of programme managers associated with various banking institutions, including the bank, and not related to its own GST compliance.
 
The bank’s other income declined 37.4 per cent to ₹275.88 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹440.71 crore in Q4 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it dropped 16.8 per cent from ₹331.45 crore in Q3 FY26.
 
Other income relates to fees and commission earned from current account and savings account (CASA), micro ATMs and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions, and domestic remittances.
 
It also includes income derived from issuing debit cards, third-party products including insurance and gold loans, business correspondent banking, digital payment services, and cash management services.
 

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Topics : Fino Payments Bank Q4 Results GST

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 8:54 PM IST

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