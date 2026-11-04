Fractal Analytics posts first $100 mn revenue quarter, Q2 net at ₹79.2 cr

Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) firm Fractal Analytics saw its net profit more than double to ₹79.2 crore in the second quarter of FY27, from ₹33.2 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Sequentially, net profit rose 9.5 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹956.5 crore, up 20 per cent year-on-year. On a constant-currency basis, revenue grew 10 per cent year-on-year.

The company also crossed $100 million in quarterly revenue for the first time.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group CEO, said: “AI models are getting more capable every week and cheaper every quarter. Within the next few quarters, we will cross a threshold where it becomes irresponsible and downright risky for companies to leave their most important decisions unchanged. We are building Fractal for that moment, and this quarter shows it: revenue crossed $100 million and net income more than doubled.”

Healthcare and BFSI lead revenue growth

Revenue growth was led by the company’s healthcare and life sciences (HLS) vertical, which grew 79 per cent year-on-year.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) also performed strongly, growing 30 per cent year-on-year in Q2. The company said it had delivered sustained growth in HLS and BFSI over the past several quarters.

Fractal’s largest industry vertical, consumer packaged goods and retail (CPGR), grew 11 per cent year-on-year.

The technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) segment saw a sequential recovery, with revenue growing 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

AI products reach over ₹150 crore annual revenue run-rate

Fractal’s products business, including its Cogentiq agentic AI platform, reached an annual revenue run-rate of more than ₹150 crore, up 39 per cent year-on-year.

The products business now accounts for 4 per cent of the company’s revenue.

“Cogentiq builds that harness and dramatically accelerates performance, and we can see in many, many situations, competitive situations, that it beats all existing options out there, including building something on their own,” Velamakanni said during the analyst call after the results.