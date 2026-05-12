Fractal Analytics Q4 result: Profit doubles to ₹116 cr, revenue rises 17%

AI company Fractal Analytics on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax has doubled to ₹116 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by growth in the healthcare and life sciences segment.

The company had posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹55.5 crore in the same period a year ago, Fractal Analytics said.

"Growth was spearheaded by the Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) segment, which grew 82 per cent YoY in Q4 and 66 per cent for the full year. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment followed with 32 per cent full-year growth," Fractal Analytics, Group CEO, Srikanth Velamakanni said.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Fractal Analytics grew by 17 per cent to ₹886 crore during the reported quarter, from ₹757.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

"We were selected as a strategic execution partner by a top five US life sciences company to deliver two flagship AI companions across commercial pharma marketing and field excellence," Velamakanni said.

Americas, which accounts for Fractal's 68 per cent revenue, grew by 17 per cent on a year-over-year basis during the reported quarter.

Europe contributed 18 per cent of Fractal's total revenue and grew by 24 per cent on a YoY basis in the March 2026 quarter.

"We ended the year with ₹2,052 crore of cash, including IPO proceeds of ₹957 crore. In April, we used these proceeds to repay our long-term debt as we had committed at the time of the offering. Fractal is now debt-free," Velamakanni said.

The company continued to expand its business with existing clients.

For the year ended March 31, 2026, the consolidated PAT of Fractal Analytics grew by 30 per cent to ₹287 crore from ₹221 crore.

The annual revenue from the operations of Fractal Analytics grew by about 19 per cent to ₹3,299.7 crore in FY'26 from ₹2,765.4 crore in FY'25.