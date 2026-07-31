Gail Q1 net profit jumps 96% to ₹4,670 crore on transmission gains

State-owned gas utility Gail India Ltd on Friday reported a 96 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 4,670 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, against Rs 2,382 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (2025-26), on the back of strong gas transmission volumes and marketing margins.

Total income of the company grew 16 per cent to Rs 41,482 crore during the quarter ended June 2026, against Rs 35,572 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

"The quarter reflected resilience in transmission and liquid hydrocarbons performance. However, amid geopolitical headwinds, the company saw lower gas marketing and polymer volumes," Gail said in a statement.

On a sequential basis, the company's natural gas marketing volumes dropped to 93.82 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) in the quarter ended June 2026 from 101.88 mmscmd reported in the fourth quarter of 2025-26. Polymer production also slumped from 153 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) to 51 TMT during the period.

However, gas transmission volumes rose from 118.99 mmscmd in the fourth quarter ended March 2026 to 122.36 mmscmd in the June 2026 quarter. Gail's liquid hydrocarbon (LHC) production during the same period, Q4 FY26 versus Q1 FY27, increased from 194 TMT to 232 TMT.

"The sequential increase in natural gas transmission and LHC production underscores the strength of Gail's core infrastructure and liquid hydrocarbon operations, while lower gas marketing and polymer volumes reflect the impact of external disruptions during the quarter," the company said.

The gas utility recorded a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 6,176 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 against its annual planned capex of around Rs 11,500 crore for FY27, in line with its long-term growth strategy.