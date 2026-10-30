Gail's net profit zooms two-fold to ₹4,724 crore on robust volumes

Gail (India) reported an increase of 138 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) in consolidated net profit to ₹4,724 crore in the quarter ended September 30 of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), compared to ₹1,989 crore last year.

Gail’s transmission and natural gas marketing performance was strong during the quarter despite geopolitical headwinds, as it reported robust volumes across all major segments.

The state-run gas distributor’s revenue from operations rose 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹47,301 crore in the September quarter. The company’s board also granted in-principle approval for listing Gail Gas Ltd (GGL), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary, through an initial public offering (IPO) by diluting its equity up to 25 per cent.

“Our foremost priority has remained meeting customer requirements and ensuring uninterrupted supplies,” said Deepak Gupta, chairman and managing director.

India’s natural gas consumption has risen amid the West Asia crisis, as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies remain constrained. During Q2, Gail reported natural gas transmission volumes of 130.10 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd), compared to 122.36 mscmd in Q1. The company’s gas marketing volume came in at 97.23 mscmd during Q2, higher than 93.82 mscmd reported during the previous quarter.

Revenue from the company’s natural gas transmission segment rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,311 crore during the quarter. Revenue from natural gas marketing jumped 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41,226 crore in Q2.

The company’s cumulative capital expenditure came in at ₹7,600 crore during the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), which includes ₹1,425 crore incurred in the second quarter.

Gail plans annual capex of approximately ₹12,900 crore in line with its long-term growth strategy.