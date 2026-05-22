Generali Central Life Insurance loss widens to ₹178 crore in FY26

Generali Central Life Insurance reported widening of loss to Rs 178 crore for FY26 driven by strategic investments towards brand transition and market expansion.

The insurer had booked a loss of Rs 6 crore in the previous financial year.

However, the total income during the year rose to Rs 3,577 crore from Rs 3,172 crore in the preceding fiscal year, Generali Central Life Insurance said in a statement.

The company's income from individual first-year premium doubled to Rs 964 crore from Rs 476 crore in the previous fiscal year. Renewal premiums increased to Rs 1,427 crore from Rs 1,318 crore a year ago.

The company's Gross Written Premium grew by 16 per cent to Rs 2,910 crore in FY26, from Rs 2,511 crore in FY25, reflecting steady momentum across individual and group segments, it said.

The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed the Rs 10,000 crore milestone to reach Rs 10,470 crore in FY26, registering a 19 per cent growth.

Commenting on financial number, Generali Central Life Insurance MD and CEO Alok Rungta said, "with AUM crossing Rs 10,000 crore, we are well positioned to build on this momentum. We remain focused on innovation, expanding product offerings, and deepening customer engagement while simplifying life insurance and making it more accessible for everyone." The company is leveraging its Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities with Digital Smart Manager, an AI-driven platform that captures customer needs and recommends suitable life insurance solutions, he said.