Personal care products maker Gillette India on ​Thursday reported a 9.4 per cent rise ​in first-quarter profit, helped ‌by steady demand for its grooming products.

The company, a unit of US consumer goods major Procter & Gamble, posted standalone profit of ₹159 crore ($16.61 million), up from ₹146 crore a year ‌earlier.

Revenue rose 10.8 per cent to ₹783 crore, driven by a nearly 9 per cent increase in the firm's grooming segment, which accounts for more than 80 per cent ​of total revenue. Its smaller oral care segment grew ‌nearly 19 per cent.

Expenses rose 10.9 per cent due to ​higher ‌raw material costs.

Despite the results, shares ‌of the company fell as much as 2.8 per cent after ‌the results, ​before paring ​some losses to trade 2 per cent lower.