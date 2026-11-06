Gland Pharma Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 58% to ₹290.75 crore
The company had reported a net profit of ₹183.68 crore in the year-ago period
Listen to This Article
Gland Pharma on Friday posted a 58.29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 290.75 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong execution across businesses.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 183.68 crore in the year-ago period.
The pharmaceutical company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,833.58 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,486.87 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Total expenses also rose to Rs 1,471.69 crore in the July-September period from Rs 1,287.12 crore a year earlier, it said.
The company launched four molecules -- Sugammadex, Erythromycin, Fluorouracil and Atropine sulfate -- in the US this quarter, it said in a release.
Also Read
Gland Pharma Executive Chairman Srinivas Sadu said, "We delivered another quarter of strong growth...driven by strong execution across our businesses. Our CDMO business grew 31 per cent year-on-year, supported by expanding customer engagements, strategic partnerships and a robust opportunity pipeline".
"With continued investments in manufacturing capabilities, innovation and capacity expansion, we remain well positioned to capitalise on growing global outsourcing opportunities and create sustainable long-term value for shareholders," he added.
Shares of the company rose 0.70 per cent to Rs 3,169.4 apiece on the BSE. The company declared its results after the market hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 8:17 PM IST