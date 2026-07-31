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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 result: PAT at ₹482.83 cr, revenue at ₹4,018 cr

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q1 result: PAT at ₹482.83 cr, revenue at ₹4,018 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 46.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Image: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a multi-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 482.83 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, on the back of strong revenue growth and low base effect.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 46.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

In the year-ago quarter, the company had an exceptional item outgo of Rs 323.23 crore.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter this fiscal stood at Rs 4,018.48 crore as compared to Rs 3,264.44 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said.

 

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 3,440.86 crore as compared to Rs 2,872.07 crore, the company said.

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"We have started FY2027 with broad-based growth across our key markets, reflecting strong execution and the resilience of our business.

"India continued to outperform the market, North America delivered robust underlying growth driven by our first-to-market respiratory launches, and Emerging Markets sustained strong momentum, underscoring the strength of our diversified global business," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals CMD Glenn Saldanha said.

The results reinforce the direction of Glenmark's next phase -- strengthening core businesses while expanding differentiated specialty and innovation-led platforms, he added.

Revenue from the India market stood at Rs 1,432.1 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 1,239.9 crore in the year-ago period, up 15.5 per cent, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said.

North America revenue was at Rs 1,097.4 crore as against Rs 778 crore in the same period a year ago, while that from Europe was at Rs 747.2 crore as compared to Rs 667.8 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Company News Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 10:56 PM IST