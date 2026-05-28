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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / GMR Airports Q4 FY26 result: Net profit at ₹400, revenue rises 36%

GMR Airports Q4 FY26 result: Net profit at ₹400, revenue rises 36%

In the fourth quarter of 2025-26 financial year, total income climbed to ₹4,042.90 crore from ₹2,976.76 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

GMR Airports

GMR Airports (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) has swung into the black, posting a profit of ₹400.49 crore in the three months ended March this year.

The airports operator had incurred a loss of ₹252.66 crore in the year-ago period.

In the fourth quarter of 2025-26 financial year, total income climbed to ₹4,042.90 crore from ₹2,976.76 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, which operates airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities, also posted a profit of ₹472 crore for the fiscal ended March 2026 -- the first time it has recorded full-year profitability in more than a decade.

 

In the last financial year, the company's total income jumped to ₹15,200.75 crore from ₹10,835.89 crore in the year-ago period, as per the regulatory filing on Wednesday.

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"PAT (Profit After Tax) of ₹472 crore reported in FY26, the first positive PAT in over a decade," it said.

GAL-owned airports handled 31.7 million passengers in the March quarter and record 121.6 million passengers in FY26.

Delhi airport alone handled 21.2 million passengers and 78.7 million passengers in the March quarter and full fiscal, respectively.

In an investor presentation, GAL said the Indian airports operated by it handled 27 per cent of total India passenger traffic in FY26, with the share of domestic traffic handled at 26 per cent and the share of international traffic handled at 34 per cent.

International passengers comprised 24 per cent of total passengers handled by GAL-operated Indian airports in the March quarter and FY26.

"FY26 passenger traffic remained resilient, reflecting robust demand and operational adaptability amid a challenging operating environment that included evolving airspace conditions, isolated aviation incidents, temporary airline schedule adjustments, planned runway upgradation at Delhi Airport, and global geopolitical developments," the presentation said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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