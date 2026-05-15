Godfrey Phillips India Q4 results: Net profit up 86% at ₹521.46 crore

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday reported an 86 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 521.46 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by robust sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 279.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in Q4FY26 stood at Rs 3,485.54 crore as against Rs 1,887.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 2,968.42 crore, compared to Rs 1,663.92 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.3 per equity share of Rs 2 each for 2025-26, the company informed the stock exchanges.

For FY26, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,526 crore, compared to Rs 1,072.31 crore in FY25.

Consolidated total revenue from operations for the entire financial year stood at Rs 9,121 crore, compared to Rs 6,767.49 crore in the preceding fiscal.

In a separate filing, GPI said its board has approved the signing of a distribution agreement with Aspeya India Pvt Ltd, a member entity of Philip Morris Global Brands Inc, USA the foreign promoter shareholder of the company for nicotine replacement therapy products.

Under the agreement, which is for an initial term of three years, GPI will purchase the products from Aspeya and then distribute/re-sell the same using its distribution network through the approved channels of trade, it said.