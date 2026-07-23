GoDigit General's Q1 profit drops 38% as expenses outpace premium growth

GoDigit General Insurance's net profit dropped 37.54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27) to Rs 86.4 crore due to a rise in expenses and muted growth in net premium. The net profit was also lower than Rs 149.42 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Gross premium written was down 8 per cent to Rs 2,731 crore, while net premium income declined 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,094.19 crore. The insurer's investment income rose 12.02 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 351.8 crore.

The insurer's underwriting loss widened to Rs 282.01 crore in the quarter from Rs 193.6 crore a year earlier.

Expenses increased 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,579.9 crore, while commissions grew 32.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,250 crore.

The incurred claims ratio (ICR) rose to 73.3 per cent from 70.3 per cent in Q1 FY26. The insurer's solvency ratio stood at 243 per cent as of June 30, 2026, compared with 227 per cent as of June 30, 2025.

The expenses of management (EOM) ratio increased to 39 per cent from 35 per cent.