Godrej Consumer Products Q1 results: Net profit rises 11.5% to ₹504.5 cr

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products on Friday reported an 11.5 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹504.52 crore for the June quarter of FY27, helped by volume growth and exceptional performance in the African market.

It had posted a net profit of ₹452.45 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).

Total revenue from operations was up 18.31 per cent at ₹4,225.47 crore in the June quarter under review. It was ₹3,571.32 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

In "Q1 FY 2027, consolidated sales grew by 19 per cent year-on-year on the back of underlying volume growth of 9 per cent. Revenue and profit growth was broad-based across all businesses," said an earnings statement from the Godrej Industries Group (GIG) FMCG arm.

Total expenses of GCPL were at ₹3,585.24 crore, up 18.6 per cent in the first quarter of FY27.

GCPL's "EBITDA grew 14 per cent, with margins at 19 per cent. Net profit grew 11 per cent, reflecting healthy underlying earnings quality, even as margins absorbed some near-term commodity pressure," said its Managing Director and CEO Sudhir Sitapati, while commenting on results.

"This was on the back of an exceptional performance in Africa driven by several countries and categories performing extremely strongly, and extremely strong FMCG expansion. India did well, and Indonesia came back to stable growth," he added.

Sitapati further said the operating environment remained challenging through much of the quarter as input costs were elevated, particularly during the early part of the quarter, and geopolitical developments contributed to significant volatility in crude and other commodities.

Despite this backdrop, "this quarter, consolidated underlying volume growth (UVG) reached 9 per cent, supported by increasingly broad-based momentum across geographies and categories." Revenue of GCPL from the Indian market, where it operates with brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol and HIT, in the September quarter, was ₹2,557.41 crore, up 11.43 per cent.

On a standalone basis, which mainly consists of domestic business, GCPL's underlying volume grew 7 per cent and "EBITDA grew by 10 per cent to ₹548 crore." GCPL reported 12 per cent growth in Home Care and 11 per cent in Personal Care in the Indian market.

Revenue from GCPL's second-biggest market, Indonesia, was at ₹486.91 crore, up 15.3 per cent in the June quarter. Its business there is on the path to recovery on underlying volume and profit growth.

It "delivered strong 10 per cent UVG and 15 per cent sales growth led by Shampoo HC and Household Insecticides," said GCPL.

GCPL's revenue from the Africa (including Strength of Nature) market was up 47 per cent to ₹1,006.13 crore in the March quarter. It has a UVG of 17 per cent and reported an EBITDA growth of 42 per cent.

Its FMCG business in the Zone " led growth driven by doubling media spends, continued strong performance in Hair Fashion across key markets". It also scaled Air fresheners across markets. Good Knight incense Sticks piloted in Nigeria, strong early consumer feedback," it said.

GCPL's revenue from the others segment, which includes revenue from Latin America and other markets, was up 17.36 per cent to ₹258.32 crore in Q1/FY27.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products on Friday were trading at ₹1,041.30 per scrip on BSE, down 3.63 per cent from the previous close.