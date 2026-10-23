Godrej Properties Q2FY27 results: Net profit falls 62% to ₹154 crore
Its net profit stood at ₹405.08 crore in the year-ago period
Listen to This Article
Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 62 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹154.15 crore for the quarter ended September, on higher expenses.
Its net profit stood at ₹405.08 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to ₹2,571.73 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,950.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 1:40 PM IST