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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godrej Properties Q2FY27 results: Net profit falls 62% to ₹154 crore

Godrej Properties Q2FY27 results: Net profit falls 62% to ₹154 crore

Its net profit stood at ₹405.08 crore in the year-ago period

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

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Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 62 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹154.15 crore for the quarter ended September, on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at ₹405.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹2,571.73 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,950.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q2 results Godrej Properties Godrej Properties results Godrej Properties'

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 1:40 PM IST