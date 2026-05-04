Godrej Properties Q4 result: PAT rises 70% to ₹650 cr, income at ₹3,800 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 70 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹649.88 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income.

Its net profit stood at ₹381.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹3,806.65 crore during January-March quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹2,681.06 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit grew to ₹1,850.20 crore from ₹1,399.89 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to ₹8,410.88 crore in the last fiscal from ₹6,967.05 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.