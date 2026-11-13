Grasim Industries Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps to ₹2,306 crore
The Aditya Birla Group flagship's standalone net profit jumped to ₹2,306 crore ($244.93 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹805 crore a year earlier
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India's Grasim Industries reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Friday, boosted by dividend income from its cement-making company UltraTech Cement.
The Aditya Birla Group flagship's standalone net profit jumped to ₹2,306 crore ($244.93 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹805 crore a year earlier.
The company received dividend income worth ₹3,968 crore from UltraTech Cement, which boosted its operating profit by 158% on-year to ₹4,615 crore.
Meanwhile, its fibre business reported an 29% year-on-year rise in revenue, further aiding profit.
The fibre business continued to benefit from higher prices which helped boost margins, while narrowing losses at its paints and business-to-business e-commerce ventures also aided profit.
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Grasim's newer Birla Opus paints business reported 35% growth in revenue to ₹1,337 crore, as the company continued to expand in a market long dominated by competitors Asian Paints and Berger Paints.
Sandalone revenue from operations surged nearly 33% to ₹12,747 crore in the quarter.
The company incurred a one-time impairment charge worth ₹825 crore during the quarter related a its joint venture.
Excluding the charge, profit more than tripled to ₹3,765 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 3:58 PM IST