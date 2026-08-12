Grasim Q1 results: Profit jumps 39% to ₹3,846 cr, operating revenue up 21%

Grasim Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported 38.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,846.28 crore for June quarter FY27 driven by stronger operating performance across businesses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,770.63 crore for April-June FY26, according to a regulatory filing by Grasim Industries, a holding firm for Aditya Birla group companies such as UltraTech, Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Renewables.

Revenue from operations of Grasim Industries was up 21.43 per cent to Rs 48,716.20 crore in June quarter FY27.

Revenue growth was "driven by strong all-round performance across its diversified business portfolio. EBITDA was the highest-ever at Rs 8,077 crore, up 26 per cent YoY, driven by revenue-led growth and cost efficiencies across businesses," said Grasim in its earnings statement.

Total expenses were 19.62 per cent higher in the June quarter to Rs 43,851.12 crore.

Grasim's revenue from its Cellulosic Fibre business was up 12 per cent to Rs 4,530.25 crore in the quarter.

This was improved by global prices, rupee depreciation and favourable product mix. EBITDA was up nearly two times on a YoY basis at Rs 632 crore, supported by low base in Q1FY26 and a higher contribution from Speciality Fibres, it said.

Revenue from the Chemicals segment was at Rs 2,639.92 crore, up 10.43 per cent in June quarter of FY27.

Revenue from its Building Material business, which houses UltraTech Cement, paints business Birla Opus and B2B E-commerce business Birla Pivot, grew 21.5 per cent to Rs 28,835.40 crore.

This was "led by improved profitability in the Cement business and continued reduction of investment phase impact from the Paints and B2B E-commerce businesses. " UltraTech's total sales volume stood at 41.3 million tonne, up by 12.2 per cent YoY. The ready-mix concrete sales volumes were up 18 per cent YoY.

Its decorative paints business, Birla Opus, "strengthened its third-largest position in India's organised decorative paints industry, with revenue market share expanding by 30 bps QoQ in Q1FY27." As industry-wide input costs rose sharply, the business responded with calibrated price revisions.

"The overall impact of price hikes stood at 8.8 per cent in Q1FY27. Birla Opus is also redefining paint retailing through an industry-leading network of over 1,450 exclusive branded franchise retail outlets. Its differentiated retail ecosystem, comprising Paint Studios, Paint Galleries and Paint Hubs, is strengthening consumer engagement and enhancing the end-to-end buying experience," it said.

While on Birla Pivot, a B2B E-Commerce business for building materials products, on a QoQ basis, revenue moderated amidst elevated market volatility and an inventory optimisation approach pursued by value-conscious customers.

"For Q1FY27, annualised revenue run-rate continues to trend above Rs 10,000 crore, supported by improving number of transactions, sustained customer additions and healthy repeat orders," it said.

Similarly, revenue from the financial services segment -- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) -- was up 28.1 per cent to Rs 12,154.67 crore.

"Aditya Birla Capital delivered another quarter of strong, broad-based performance, with its diversified financial services franchise maintaining growth momentum across lending, insurance and asset management businesses," it said.

The total lending portfolio (NBFC + HFC) stood at Rs 2,19,289 crore, up 32 per cent YoY, while customer assets across its asset management and insurance businesses stood at Rs 7,52,745 crore, reflecting the strength of its integrated financial services franchise.

Revenue from its other business, which includes Textiles, Renewables and Insulators, was up 30.16 per cent to Rs 1,126.15 crore.

Over capex, Grasim said the budgeted capex for FY27 stands at Rs 3,157 crore. "The total capex spent for the company stood at Rs 375 crore in Q1FY27," it said.

On the outlook, Grasim said the government's ambitious Viksit Bharat initiative is acting as a catalyst, spurring demand across core industries and creating an environment for growth.

Shares of Grasim Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 3,304 apiece on BSE, down 0.18 per cent from the previous close.