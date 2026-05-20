Grasim Q4 FY26 adjusted PAT rises 31% to ₹2,041 crore; revenue up 15%
Grasim Industries narrows Q4 loss as strong core business growth offsets continued investments in paints and e-commerce ventures
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Grasim Industries' fourth-quarter loss narrowed as a sharp improvement in operating performance and a lower exceptional hit offset continued investments in its new paints and e-commerce businesses.
Here are the details:-
• The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a standalone net loss of 1.64 billion Indian rupees ($16.94 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 2.88 billion rupees a year earlier.
• Standalone EBITDA rises 47% to 6.59 billion rupees, driven by improved performance in cellulosic fibres along with recovery in textiles.
• Revenue from operations rose to 117.74 billion rupees from 89.26 billion rupees a year earlier
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• At the group level, growth was led by the building materials business - primarily UltraTech Cement - and financial services, which drove overall earnings expansion and offset weaker profitability in investment-heavy standalone businesses.
• Still, profitability continued to be weighed down by ongoing investments in new consumer-facing ventures such as paints brand Birla Opus and B2B platform Birla Pivot.
• Birla Opus gained market share, strengthening its position with an estimated 90 basis-point sequential increase in the March quarter, while Birla Pivot saw revenue more than double year-on-year.
• The building materials segment - including UltraTech Cement, paints and B2B e-commerce - delivered the strongest growth at the group level, with quarterly revenue up 19% and EBITDA rising 22% on improved cement profitability.
($1 = 96.8050 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:36 PM IST