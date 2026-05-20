Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Grasim Q4 FY26 adjusted PAT rises 31% to ₹2,041 crore; revenue up 15%

Grasim Q4 FY26 adjusted PAT rises 31% to ₹2,041 crore; revenue up 15%

Grasim Industries narrows Q4 loss as strong core business growth offsets continued investments in paints and e-commerce ventures

Grasim Industries

The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a standalone net loss of 1.64 billion Indian rupees ($16.94 million) for the quarter ended March 31

Reuters May 20
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Grasim Industries' fourth-quarter loss narrowed as a sharp improvement in operating performance and a ​lower exceptional hit offset continued investments in ​its new paints and e-commerce businesses.

Here are the details:-

• ‌The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a standalone net loss of 1.64 billion Indian rupees ($16.94 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 2.88 billion rupees a year earlier.

• Standalone EBITDA rises 47% to 6.59 billion rupees, driven by improved performance in cellulosic fibres along with recovery in textiles.

• Revenue from operations rose to 117.74 ‌billion rupees from 89.26 billion rupees a year earlier

 

Also Read

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Marico, Nestle, Laurus, Grasim and 15 others from Nifty 500 hit new highs

Shree Cement

Shree Cement gains 4% after in-line Q4; brokerages see up to 12% upside

Grasim Industries

NCLAT sets aside ₹301.6 crore CCI penalty on Grasim, orders fresh hearing

acc cement

ACC Q4 net profit plunges 68% on rising costs; revenue, volumes grow

Ultratech Cement, Ultratech, Cement

UltraTech Cement remains on a concrete growth path amid strong Q4 showpremium

• At the group level, growth was led by the building materials business - primarily UltraTech Cement - and financial services, which drove overall earnings expansion and offset weaker profitability in investment-heavy standalone businesses.

• Still, profitability continued to be ​weighed down by ongoing investments in new consumer-facing ventures such as paints brand ‌Birla Opus and B2B platform Birla Pivot.

• Birla Opus gained market share, strengthening its position with ​an ‌estimated 90 basis-point sequential increase in the March quarter, while ‌Birla Pivot saw revenue more than double year-on-year.

• The building materials segment - including UltraTech Cement, paints and ‌B2B e-commerce - ​delivered the strongest ​growth at the group level, with quarterly revenue up 19% and EBITDA rising 22% on improved ‌cement profitability.

($1 = ​96.8050 Indian rupees)

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric Q4 FY26 loss narrows 43% to ₹500 crore; revenue falls 57%

NSE IPO, National Stock Exchange listing, NSE shareholding pattern, broker stake in NSE, NSE demutualisation, Sebi stock exchange rules, Indian stock market reforms, trading member stake NSE, NSE governance, stock exchange ownership India

Q4 results: Ola Electric, Lenskart, JK Lakshmi Cement, 145 more on May 20

Rajeev Juneja, vice president and managing director of Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma Q4 PAT rises 30% on strong domestic biz, chronic push

corporate profit margins India, Q4FY26 earnings, India Inc profit growth, corporate margins record high, lower interest costs, employee cost decline, BFSI profits, Business Standard sample companies, net profit margin FY26, India corporate earnings,

India Inc's Q4FY26 profit margins scaled highest level in 5 yearspremium

Nephrocare Health Services profit up 75% in FY26 on strong dialysis demand

Nephrocare Health Services profit up 75% in FY26 on strong dialysis demand

Topics : Grasim Industries Adiya Birla Group Cement sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance