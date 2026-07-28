Happiest Minds confident of maintaining guidance this fiscal: CEO

The company expects to grow 12.5 per cent, compared with the 12.3 per cent it grew last year, but significantly lower than the 24.2 per cent recorded two years ago.

“I think that whatever assumptions we had made when we had given our guidance should hold true,” said Joseph Anantharaju, co-chairman and CEO, in an interaction with Business Standard.

While the demand environment continues to remain “mixed”, there are enough reasons for clients to get worried and start looking for changes. “The geopolitical situation, which is on and off, is increasing the level of uncertainty. Then there is the oil price and inflation. The concern is if this continues for too long, some customers might just say they are taking too much risk, and so I am hoping it does not come to that,” Anantharaju said.

Despite this, clients are not pulling back on spending at a broad level and, even if they were to do so, they would factor it into their technology spending budgets for next year, which would provide some cushion.

The company also reported that its generative AI (Gen AI) revenue now accounts for 5.4 per cent, while the target is to raise it to 10 per cent to make it meaningful over the next few years. It sees a revenue potential of $50 million.

Anantharaju, on AI deals, said, “Some of these AI productivity tools are being used by clients and the budget that's getting freed up is being used in some of the newer AI initiatives or the innovation that customers want to do. So you're using AI to free up money and then using that money to deploy AI.”

The company’s net profit rose 18.3 per cent to ₹67.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, while revenue increased 14.3 per cent to ₹629 crore, largely driven by its banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare businesses.

His comments come after Infosys cut the upper end of its guidance last week, saying macroeconomic conditions had not improved as it had hoped.

Growth, according to Anantharaju and Managing Director Venkatraman Narayanan, is now dependent on a healthy pipeline of mid-sized and larger deals, which are expected to close in the third and fourth quarters.

“For a few others, we are implementing the first project and, based on that, we expect more such engagements,” Narayanan told analysts on a conference call.

Some previous deals include one with a beverage bottler in Africa to relocate and rework its entire sales structure, worth about $10-12 million over more than three years. Another deal is worth $8-10 million over three years with another unnamed client, while a deal with an insurer in Southeast Asia is worth $4-5 million.

The company is trying to diversify its geographical spread in an uncertain macroeconomic environment by focusing on Asia, India and the Middle East. That, in some ways, is bearing fruit. Asia-Pacific, which contributed 7.2 per cent to the topline last financial year, contributed 8.2 per cent in the last quarter.