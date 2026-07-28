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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Happiest Minds Q1 results: Profit rises 18% to ₹67.6 crore, revenue up 14%

Happiest Minds Q1 results: Profit rises 18% to ₹67.6 crore, revenue up 14%

The company had posted a net profit of ₹57.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing

Happiest Minds Technologies, Happiest Mind

Revenue from operations grew 14.3 per cent to ₹628.51 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to ₹549.9 crore in the year-ago period | Photo: X@HappiestMinds

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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IT company Happiest Minds Technologies has reported an 18.3 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹67.6 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹57.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 14.3 per cent to ₹628.51 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to ₹549.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose 10.5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

"We have opened FY27 with a solid performance. Our AI-first strategy is gaining significant traction, with strong momentum across AI and analytics, digital engineering, platforms, and industry-focused solutions. We have also built a strong and expanding pipeline, registering a 20 per cent growth over the previous quarter," Happiest Minds CEO Joseph Anantharaju said.

 

He said the quality and breadth of opportunities in the firm's pipeline instils in him confidence to deliver sustained business growth.

As of June 30, 2026, the company has 6,532 employees across 16 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Q1 results Happiest Minds IT companies

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 7:57 AM IST

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