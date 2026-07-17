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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Havells India Q1FY27 result: Net profit down 16.64% at ₹289.71 crore

Havells India Q1FY27 result: Net profit down 16.64% at ₹289.71 crore

Higher raw material costs linked to the West Asia conflict and increased advertising expenditure weighed on the consumer electrical goods maker's quarterly earnings

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Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹6,518.19 crore | Photo: LinkedIn/ @Havells-India-Ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

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Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Friday reported a 16.64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹289.71 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, hit by higher raw material and input costs due to West Asia war and higher spending on advertising and promotion.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹347.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Havells India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹6,518.19 crore as against ₹5,455.35 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹6,180.06 crore as compared to ₹5,054.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

 

Cost of raw materials and components consumed shot up to ₹4,023.54 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹3,012.26 crore in the same period last fiscal.

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Advertisement and sales promotion expenses were at ₹286.51 crore in the first quarter, up from ₹142.9 crore in the year-ago period.

In an investor presentation, the company said it witnessed strong Q1 revenue growth as demand was resilient despite inflationary pressures and West-Asia war related uncertainties.

Havells said it undertook calibrated and staggered price hikes across categories to offset raw material inflation.

The quarter experienced a decent summer although delayed onset restricted full benefit for cooling products, it said, adding doubling of advertising and promotion spends led to compression in profitability despite strong revenue growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Havells India HAVELLS Q1 results corporate earnings

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 3:25 PM IST

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