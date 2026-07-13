HCLTech Q1 net profit up 20%, to invest ₹3.5k crore in AI data centre

HCLTech reported a 20.3 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter to Rs 4,624 crore on a year-on-year basis. Revenue for the quarter rose 13.9 per cent to Rs 34,579 crore.

Both numbers beat Bloomberg estimates of a profit of Rs 4,530 crore on revenue of Rs 34,327 crore. Growth was led by financial services, manufacturing, and technology and services.

India's third-largest IT services provider will also follow in the footsteps of larger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and invest Rs 3,500 crore to enter the AI data centre business, with the potential to scale it up to 50 MW of capacity.

"The convergence of AI-led demand, supply constraints, and the push for digital sovereignty present a compelling opportunity for us to emerge as a full-stack AI technology solutions provider. Our entry into the AI data centre space positions us to capture the full value of this opportunity, as the industry transitions from physical infrastructure to higher-value AI-ready solutions," Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar said in a statement.

While the capacity of data centres has been a critical focal point, HCLTech is looking to offer full-stack services, including infrastructure, graphics processing units (GPUs), models and applications, and deliver managed services and outcome-based contracts for its clients.

Following HCLTech's recent $150 million investment in Sarvam, India's sovereign language model maker, this will also help it offer its models to clients. Vijayakumar said the real value lies in small language models (SLMs), which are trained deeply in the language, data and workflow of a single industry or client, making them faster, more cost-efficient and more accurate.

Indian IT services providers are looking at divergent ways to boost revenue as traditional businesses face pressure due to the impact of AI, discretionary spending remains low because of weak macroeconomic sentiment, and geopolitical conditions remain volatile. While the data centre business is capital expenditure (capex)- and asset-heavy for an industry that has traditionally been asset-light, the other route is the acquisition of niche capability firms.

Vijayakumar said the investment would be made through a mix of debt and equity but stopped short of giving details on who the partner would be. TCS partnered with TPG last year to form a joint venture named HyperVault for the data centre business with a $2 billion investment. "We are close to establishing the first client with committed capacity," he said at a press conference on Monday.

HCLTech's advanced AI revenue stood at $171 million at the end of the first quarter, up 10.6 per cent sequentially on a constant-currency basis. Advanced AI represents a cohort that includes industry AI solutions, AI engineering, agentic AI, physical AI, AI factory, and the company's proprietary AI intellectual property (IP). It excludes classical AI, machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) technologies.

"The quality and scale of recent deal wins enhance revenue visibility and reinforce confidence in the company's ability to translate its strategic investments into sustainable long-term growth," said Biswajit Maity, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

The company's headcount declined by 3,292 to 223,889 as of June 30. Attrition was 12.7 per cent, while fresher hiring fell to 1,056 from 1,984 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Chief People Officer Ramachandran Sundararajan said fresher hiring would follow last year's trend, with preference given to elite engineers with niche skills who could become part of the forward deployed engineers (FDE) cohort over the next three years.