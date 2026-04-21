HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 4.2% to ₹4,488 cr, revenue up 12.3%

HCLTech on Tuesday, reported a net profit of ₹4,488 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, up 4.2 per cent compared to ₹4,307 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, profit was up 10.10 per cent.

Revenue for the company grew 12.34 per cent in reported terms to ₹33,981 crore in Q3 FY26. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 0.32 per cent.

The company also approved an interim dividend of ₹24 per share, marking 93rd consecutive quarter of dividend pay-out.

HCLTech Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C Vijayakumar termed the year as one with an uncertain demand environment. "During the quarter, our performance came below our expectations due to softness in certain parts of our business, due to lower discretionary spend and delayed decision making."

"Our new AI-led service offerings are getting traction in the market and are reflected in annualized Advanced AI revenues crossing $620 million in Q4. Our #1 priority in FY27 is to ensure the company is positioned right to take advantage of AI opportunities for multi-decade value creation," he said.

Shares of HCLTech closed at ₹1,439 on the NSE on Tuesday, up ₹10.70 or 0.75 per cent. The financial results were announced post-market hours.