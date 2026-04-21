HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 4.2% to ₹4,488 cr, revenue up 12.3%

HCLTech’s net profit for the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26) rose 4.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,488 crore, while revenue increased 12.3 per cent to ₹33,981 crore in Q4FY26.

On a sequential basis, profit after tax was up 10 per cent, while revenue grew marginally by 0.3 per cent.

The company beat profit estimates but missed on revenue. Bloomberg had pegged profit at ₹4,647 crore and revenue at ₹34,024 crore.

On a constant currency (CC) basis, which excludes currency fluctuations beyond companies’ control, revenue rose 2.4 per cent, while dollar revenue grew 5.3 per cent Y-o-Y. For the full year, CC growth stood at 3.9 per cent, slightly below its guidance of 4–4.5 per cent.

C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, said the company has begun to see a slowdown in discretionary spending since March, driven by rising volatility due to the war in West Asia.

“There have been delays in procurement in March. Discretionary spending has been reduced by some telecommunications firms, which impacted us and is expected to continue through the rest of the calendar year,” he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

He cautioned that the environment remains fluid and that it is difficult to assess how the financial year will play out, with rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions in Europe becoming more pronounced. North America, however, has remained resilient, with no major macroeconomic challenges.

The uncertain environment has led India’s third-largest information technology services provider to guide for revenue growth of 1–4 per cent in CC at the company level, and 1.5–4.5 per cent for its services business — the lowest in at least six years.

The lower guidance will also be weighed down by two client-specific challenges, which are expected to shave off 50 basis points from annual growth as they scale back information technology and business operations spending.

HCLTech’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) revenue — which includes industry-specific AI solutions, AI engineering, agentic AI, physical AI, AI factories, and proprietary intellectual property — stood at $620 million for the financial year. Vijayakumar added that AI-driven deflation could reduce revenue by 2–3 per cent annually.

“A traditional $100 million deal can now be done at $80 million. Traditional services will decline, but growth in AI-native services, and services amplified by AI such as data, analytics, and cybersecurity, remains strong.”

Geographically, the US grew 4.9 per cent in CC, while Europe declined 2.9 per cent. Technology services led growth at 17.8 per cent, followed by financial services at 4.3 per cent and manufacturing at 3.3 per cent.

HCLTech added 802 employees during the quarter, taking its total headcount to 227,181. Attrition declined to 12.5 per cent from 13 per cent a year earlier. However, the company declined to specify the number of fresh engineering graduates it plans to hire this year.

“Given the current environment, it is difficult to provide a number,” Chief People Officer Ramachandran Sundararajan said.