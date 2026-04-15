HDB Financial Q4 profit rises 41.4% to ₹751 crore on steady growth

HDB Financial Services reported a net profit of Rs 751 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, up 41.4 per cent year-on-year, driven by higher income and steady loan growth, the company said in a press release.

For the full year, profit after tax increased 16.9 per cent to Rs 2,544 crore.

Net interest income rose 21.6 per cent to Rs 2,399 crore during the quarter, while net total income increased 17.1 per cent to Rs 3,063 crore. Provisions and loan losses stood at Rs 685 crore, up 8 per cent from a year ago.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 10.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.19 trillion as of March 31, 2026, while the gross loan book rose 10.9 per cent to Rs 1.18 trillion.

On the asset quality front, gross stage 3 loans stood at 2.44 per cent compared with 2.26 per cent a year earlier, while net stage 3 loans were at 1.09 per cent against 0.99 per cent. Provision coverage on stage 3 assets was 55.53 per cent.

The non-banking lender’s net interest margin improved to 8.2 per cent from 7.6 per cent a year ago, while return on average assets rose to 2.5 per cent. The company’s provision coverage ratio was 55.53 per cent on stage 3 assets as against 55.95 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

The company’s lending mix remained stable, with enterprise lending and asset finance each accounting for 38 per cent of the portfolio, and consumer finance contributing 24 per cent.