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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HDFC AMC Q4 profit dips 2.4% to ₹623 crore; revenue rises 17% Y-o-Y

HDFC AMC Q4 profit dips 2.4% to ₹623 crore; revenue rises 17% Y-o-Y

The company posted a PAT of ₹638.46 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹769.42 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26).

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported 2.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹622.66 crore for the three months ended March 2026.

The company posted a PAT of ₹638.46 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations grew 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,051.51 crore in the quarter under review.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹54 per equity share for financial year ended March 31, 2026. This is subject to shareholders' approval.

For full financial year FY26, the fund house's profit after tax grew 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,858.06 crore, and revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to ₹4,122.16 crore.

 

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Also, the board approved the appointment of Rajan Anandan as an invitee and external expert on the Technology Committee to provide an independent, high-level guidance and advise in the technology-related matters. His appointment is for a period of three years, effective April 16, 2026.

Anandan is currently a Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, a venture capital and growth investment firm. Prior to joining Peak XV, he had served as Head of Google India and Southeast Asia.

HDFC AMC is an Investment Manager for HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the leading mutual funds in the country.

Shares of HDFC AMC settled 0.06 per cent down at ₹2,662.60 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : HDFC AMC Company News Q4 Results

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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