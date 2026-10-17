HDFC Bank Q2 net profit rises 4.7% to ₹19,510 crore as NII grows

India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, on Saturday reported a 4.7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹19,510 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), as a decline in other income and higher operating expenses and provisions partly offset growth in core interest income. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 9.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹34,620 crore, supported by 16.3 per cent growth in gross advances. Other income declined 3.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹13,830 crore, primarily reflecting a sharp fall in treasury trading gains. However, it rose nearly 8 per cent sequentially.

Fees and commissions, the largest component of other income, increased to ₹9,690 crore from ₹8,840 crore a year earlier.

Foreign exchange and derivatives revenue declined marginally to ₹1,550 crore from ₹1,590 crore, while treasury trading gains fell sharply to ₹780 crore from ₹2,390 crore.

Miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividends, rose to ₹1,810 crore from ₹1,530 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.16 per cent of total assets and 3.32 per cent of interest-earning assets.

Operating expenses increased to ₹18,970 crore from ₹17,980 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 39.1 per cent.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter amounted to ₹3,570 crore, while the total credit cost ratio stood at 0.44 per cent.

The bank’s gross advances stood at ₹32.2 trillion as of September 30, 2026, registering 16.3 per cent growth over a year earlier.

Average advances under management, adjusted for transfers through inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation or assignment, rose 14.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹31.87 trillion. They were up 4.9 per cent sequentially.

Retail loans grew 11.7 per cent year-on-year, while loans to small and mid-market enterprises increased 23.5 per cent.

Corporate and other wholesale loans rose 16.4 per cent. Overseas advances accounted for 3.3 per cent of total advances.

Total end-of-period deposits increased 18.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹33.27 trillion as of September 30, 2026.

Within this, time deposits rose 22.8 per cent to ₹22.76 trillion, while current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew 10.8 per cent.

Savings account deposits stood at ₹7.16 trillion and current account deposits at ₹3.36 trillion.

CASA deposits accounted for 31.6 per cent of total deposits as of September 30, 2026.

The bank’s total balance sheet size increased to ₹45.78 trillion as of September 30, 2026, from ₹40.03 trillion a year earlier.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.11 per cent of gross advances as of September 30, 2026, from 1.17 per cent in the June quarter and 1.24 per cent a year earlier.

Excluding non-performing assets in the agricultural segment, the GNPA ratio stood at 0.87 per cent, compared with 0.91 per cent in the June quarter and 0.99 per cent a year earlier.

Net non-performing assets stood at 0.37 per cent of net advances as of September 30, 2026.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported net revenue of ₹78,690 crore and net profit of ₹20,700 crore for Q2FY27.

Consolidated net profit for the first half of FY27 stood at ₹39,940 crore.