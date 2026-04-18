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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HDFC Bank Q4FY26 results: Profit up 9% to Rs 19,221 cr on lower provisions

HDFC Bank Q4FY26 results: Profit up 9% to Rs 19,221 cr on lower provisions

India's largest private lender posts 9 per cent rise in Q4FY26 net profit, supported by lower provisions, while net interest income growth remains muted and margins stay stable

A HDFC Bank Ltd. bank branch in Mumbai

Representative image from file.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, on a standalone basis reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹19,221 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), supported by lower provisions. On a sequential basis, the bank’s net profit rose nearly 3 per cent from ₹18,663.75 crore. In the same quarter last year (Q4FY25), the bank had posted a net profit of ₹17,616.14 crore.
 
Its net interest income (NII) — interest earned less interest expended — saw muted growth in the quarter (Q4FY26), up only 3.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹33,080 crore, compared to ₹32,070 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
 
The bank’s other income in Q4FY26 stood at ₹13,200 crore, up 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y. While fees and commissions rose 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,220 crore from ₹8,530 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, foreign exchange and derivatives revenue increased 3.5 per cent to ₹1,490 crore from ₹1,440 crore. Net trading and mark-to-market gains more than doubled, rising 110.3 per cent to ₹820 crore from ₹390 crore, whereas miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividend, remained flat at ₹1,670 crore.
 
Operating expenses grew 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹18,480 crore from ₹17,560 crore, with the cost-to-income ratio for the quarter at 39.9 per cent.
 
Net interest margin (NIM) of the lender for the quarter stood at 3.38 per cent, flat compared to the previous quarter. NIM is the measure of profitability of banks.

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Provisions of the lender for the quarter stood at ₹2,609.57 crore, down 18 per cent Y-o-Y. In Q3FY26, the bank’s provision for bad assets stood at ₹2,837.86 crore.
 
The total credit cost ratio was at 0.35 per cent for Q4FY26.
 
The bank’s asset quality improved on a Y-o-Y basis and sequential basis, with gross NPAs at 1.15 per cent at the end of March 31, 2026.
 
The bank’s average deposits for the March 2026 quarter were ₹28.51 trillion, reflecting a growth of 12.8 per cent over ₹25.28 trillion in the March 2025 quarter, and 3.6 per cent over ₹27.52 trillion in the December 2025 quarter.
 
Average CASA deposits stood at ₹9.18 trillion for the March 2026 quarter, up 10.8 per cent from ₹8.29 trillion in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, and 2.2 per cent higher than ₹8.98 trillion in the December 2025 quarter.
 
Total end-of-period (EOP) deposits were ₹31.05 trillion as of March 31, 2026, registering a growth of 14.4 per cent over the previous year. CASA deposits increased 12.3 per cent, with savings account deposits at ₹7.05 trillion and current account deposits at ₹3.54 trillion. Time deposits stood at ₹20.45 trillion, up 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y, with CASA deposits accounting for 34.1 per cent of total deposits.
 
The bank’s average advances under management were ₹29.64 trillion for the March 2026 quarter, marking a growth of 10 per cent over ₹26.95 trillion in the March 2025 quarter, and 3.5 per cent over ₹28.64 trillion in the December 2025 quarter.
 
Gross advances stood at ₹29.60 trillion as of March 31, 2026, up 12.0 per cent Y-o-Y. Advances under management grew 10.2 per cent over March 31, 2025.
 
Retail loans increased 6.5 per cent, small and mid-market enterprise loans grew 17.2 per cent, and corporate and other wholesale loans rose 13.0 per cent. Overseas advances constituted 1.6 per cent of total advances.
 
Additionally, the bank has said its board approved raising of ₹60,000 crore through tier I, tier II, and long-term infrastructure bonds in the next 12 months.

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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