HDFC Life, ICICI Pru post double-digit Q1 profit growth on premiums

Private life insurers HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported double-digit growth in profitability for the first quarter of FY27, aided by healthy premium collections and higher investment income.

HDFC Life posted an 11.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹611 crore, while ICICI Prudential Life reported a stronger 27.8 per cent YoY growth in profit to ₹386.2 crore.

HDFC Life's investment income rose 14.1 per cent YoY to ₹16,653 crore during the quarter. ICICI Prudential's investment income increased 11.1 per cent YoY to ₹18,500 crore. Premium income also remained robust, with HDFC Life's net premium income rising 14.4 per cent YoY to ₹16,548 crore and ICICI Prudential's increasing 14.7 per cent to ₹9,749 crore.

HDFC Life's annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 9 per cent YoY to ₹3,515 crore. Its value of new business (VNB) increased 8.7 per cent to ₹879 crore from ₹809 crore a year earlier, although the VNB margin edged down marginally to 25 per cent from 25.1 per cent.

The insurer's operating expenses rose 18.8 per cent YoY to ₹3,871 crore, led by a 20 per cent increase in commission expenses to ₹2,101 crore. Its solvency ratio declined to 185 per cent as on June 30, 2026, from 192 per cent a year earlier.

ICICI Prudential's APE rose 14.6 per cent YoY to ₹2,136 crore. VNB increased 25 per cent to ₹571 crore from ₹457 crore in the year-ago quarter, while the VNB margin improved to 26.7 per cent from 24.5 per cent.

The insurer's expenses rose 17.9 per cent YoY to ₹2,230 crore, while commission expenses increased 3 per cent to ₹1,014 crore. Its solvency ratio improved to 225.4 per cent as on June 30, 2026, from 212.3 per cent a year earlier.

Both insurers also continued to diversify their distribution mix, reducing dependence on the bancassurance channel.

At HDFC Life, the bancassurance channel accounted for 57 per cent of individual APE during the quarter, down from 60 per cent a year earlier. The contribution from the agency channel increased to 18 per cent from 15 per cent, while direct channels rose to 10 per cent from 9 per cent.

"In Q1FY27, while our proprietary channels, led by agency and non-bank alliances, grew 17 per cent, faster than the industry, business through our bancassurance channel saw moderate growth this quarter, resulting in individual APE growth of 7 per cent. We saw encouraging improvement in our counter share at partner banks as the quarter progressed, and we expect this to normalise further over the coming months," said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), HDFC Life.

"Protection continues to be our core focus area, and we registered strong growth of 60.4 per cent YoY in our retail protection business in Q1FY27, driven by the GST exemption on protection products and various company-led initiatives. This marks the third consecutive quarter of retail protection growth exceeding 40 per cent following the GST reforms," said Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI Prudential's share of the bancassurance channel in total APE declined to 27 per cent from 30 per cent a year earlier, while the contribution from partnership distribution increased to 15 per cent from 13 per cent and group distribution rose to 23 per cent from 19 per cent.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of ICICI Prudential Life rose 4.1 per cent to close at ₹524.8 on the BSE, while HDFC Life gained 2.4 per cent to end at ₹568.5.