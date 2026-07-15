India's HDFC Life Insurance reported a 12% ​rise in first-quarter profit ​on Wednesday, helped by growth ‌in its premium collections, particularly from policy renewals.

The insurer's net profit rose to 6.11 billion rupees ($63.47 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 5.46 billion rupees a year ‌earlier.

Analysts had expected HDFC Life's new business growth to lag peers as sales through its key HDFC Bank distribution channel remained subdued, though strong ​renewal premiums supported profit growth.

Net premium income increased ‌around 14% to 165.48 billion rupees. First-year ​premiums ‌from new policies rose nearly 6%, while ‌renewal premiums increased nearly 19%.

Earlier in the day, ‌ICICI Prudential ​Life Insurance ​posted a 27.8% rise in first-quarter profit.