Healthy order book, new biz growth to drive gains for Samvardhana Motherson

It was the top gainer in trade in the BSE100 with gains of over 9 per cent on Friday.

The growth outlook for its core auto as well as new businesses remains robust and it could benefit from ongoing consolidation in the auto component space.

Including today’s gains, the stock is up about 32 per cent over the last three months.

Given the target prices, the rally has some more legs to run. But its ability to sustain will depend on the ability to tap long-term growth opportunities.

The company’s consolidated revenues grew at a healthy 17 per cent and were supported by steady performance of wiring harness, emerging businesses, and the modules and polymer products (MPP).

While wiring harness saw a growth of 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), MPP posted a 20 per cent increase and emerging businesses gained 31 per cent.

SAMIL’s FY27 growth outlook, according to Emkay Research, is robust. It is aided by commercial vehicle industry demand recovery across markets, healthy and rising order book across segments, ramp up of consumer electronics business, and integration of new mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

Given the strong outlook, analysts led by Chirag Jain of the brokerage have raised FY28 earnings per share by 8-10 per cent.

The analysts have raised the target price by 20 per cent to ~180 to factor in the major growth potential in consumer electronics and resilient core operations.

Operating profit, too, saw a healthy growth of 25 per cent while margins expanded 65 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 8.8 per cent which was above Street estimates.

The gains on the margin front were largely due to operational efficiencies and cost optimisation efforts which negated the higher input costs.

On a sequential basis, however, margins saw a 230 bps fall as margins at the gross level were hit by copper and crude oil linked polymer prices which are passed on with three to six months lag.

The staff cost and other expenses also weighed on the quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) margin performance as they were 120 bps and 50 bps higher, respectively.

While the management remains constructive on the core auto business, JM Financial Research believes there are multiple growth drivers.

Nitin Agrawal and Sahil Malik of JM Financial believe that growth in consumer electronics is likely to accelerate upon commissioning of the third facility in Q3FY27 and margin improvement supported by upstream integration.

The other triggers are aerospace, supported by 17 per cent Y-o-Y expansion in order book and ongoing diversification into jet and helicopter components and consolidation of recent acquisitions, including Yutaka (Q2FY27) and Nexans (Q2FY27).

The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating and also revised its target price to ~180 from ~156.

Motilal Oswal Research expects SAMIL to outperform global automobile sales, fuelled by rising premiumisation and EV transition, a robust order backlog in autos and non-autos, and successful integration of recent acquisitions.

Further, analysts led by Aniket Mhatre of the brokerage point out that the current adverse global macro is likely to lead to industry consolidation. With this, players like SAMIL are likely to emerge as key beneficiaries in the long run.