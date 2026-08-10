Healthy order inflows, margin expansion brighten outlook for Hitachi Energy

Data centres, industrials, and battery energy storage system (BESS) drove inflows.

Margins rose sharply and there's further upside given the HVDC build out, lower fees to the parent and higher exports, among others.

The company hopes for one HVDC order win every year for Hitachi Energy over the next few years.

Revenue grew 69 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,490 crore. Operating profit of ₹420 crore grew 158 per cent Y-o-Y, while operating profit margin expanded 590 basis points (bps) to 17 per cent.

Net profit rose 151 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹350 crore, above the estimate of ₹270 crore.

Order inflow (excluding HVDC) rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,100 crore.

There was an HVDC order in Q1FY26 which was not replicated in this quarter.

Export orders accounted for 33.6 per cent of inflows. The company received export orders from Europe, North America, and South Asia. Transmission ordering moderated but a revival is likely.

Exports contributed 25 per cent of the order backlog and revenue.

Key orders received included a BESS project of 165 Mw, 330MWh, and the supply of GIS/GIB solutions for a 100 Gw solar park and 2 Gw wind power evacuation project in Europe.

There were many data centre orders, including 560 MVA power transformers, 800 MVA dry transformers, and 230/33KV GIS.

In BESS, the company plans to focus on the domestic market.

Hitachi can deliver complete balance-of-system solution, including power conversion systems (PCS), grid integration, automation, battery management software integration, digital monitoring capabilities, and end-to-end engineering. This comes even if customers procure batteries separately.

The solution is modular and scalable. Margins are currently below the portfolio average but expected to improve as volumes scale and localisation increases.

In data centres, Hitachi's offerings span transformers, Geographic Information System (GIS), substations, grid integration solutions, services, and digital solutions.

It is also developing a modular grid-to-rack platform that integrates these offerings into a solution for hyperscalers. This segment is a key growth driver.

The management says medium-term project pipeline remains healthy across transmission, HVDC, railways and metros. The company expects transmission ordering to improve as project approvals gather pace. While railway and metro orders were delayed during the quarter, they are expected to recover in H2FY27.

At least one major greenfield HVDC project is under bidding and expected to be awarded over the next six months.

Execution was good across products as well as large systems projects. Hitachi executed several strategic projects, including GIS installations for an iron ore processing plant in Chhattisgarh, 220kV GIS projects in Odisha and Mumbai, and continued execution of the 1,000 Mw Kurnool-Raichur HVDC transmission project.

On HVDC execution, it reiterated that revenues typically pick up in the second and third years.

Data centres are the fastest-growing end market, with the company receiving multiple orders from hyperscalers.

The company highlighted that developers are placing orders for long-lead electrical equipment well before construction, improving order visibility. Industry estimates indicate nearly 5-8 Gw capacity by 2030.

During the quarter, Hitachi secured a ₹1,700-crore order linked to Europe's 2 Gw wind power evacuation programme. Capacity expansion in India should strengthen export competitiveness.

BESS is becoming a growth vertical, with the company securing its first-ever BESS order — a 165 Mw/330MWh project.

The initial focus remains on the domestic market where renewable projects increasingly require mandatory storage.

The management remains confident of maintaining its market position despite the potential entry of additional global competitors into the Indian power equipment market. It believes increased competition is needed to address demand-supply gaps. Ongoing investments in localisation, manufacturing expansion and backward integration will strengthen competitiveness and cost efficiency. Hitachi competes successfully against global manufacturers, including South Korean and Mexican players, across product categories.

The company commenced construction of its 30th manufacturing facility at Karjan, Vadodara, in June 2026. The digitally-enabled plant is to be commissioned by Q4CY28 and will strengthen manufacturing capacity, supply chain resilience and localisation.