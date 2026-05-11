Heritage Foods Q4 FY26 results: Net profit drops 37% to ₹24 crore
Heritage Foods Ltd reported a 37% drop in Q4 profit as rising milk procurement costs and weak flush season hurt margins
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Heritage Foods Ltd on Monday posted a 37.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹23.94 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher expenses.
The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of ₹38.16 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
While total income for the January-March quarter rose to ₹1157.56 crore from ₹1048.46 crore a year-ago, the expenses remained higher at ₹1132.40 crore in Q4FY26 against ₹990.59 crore in Q4FY25.
For the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of ₹150.13 crore, down by 20.26 per cent from ₹188.28 crore in the preceding financial year.
Heritage Foods Executive Director Brahmani Nara said FY26 witnessed one of the toughest operating environments for the dairy industry in recent years, marked by severe milk shortages, elevated procurement inflation and weak flush season.
Despite these challenges, Heritage Foods delivered resilient revenue growth, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 11:15 PM IST