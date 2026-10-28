Hero MotoCorp Q2FY27 results: Net profit soars 42% to ₹1,861 crore

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 42 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's consolidated profit for the quarter came in at Rs 1,861 crore, against Rs 1,308 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 14,971 crore, up 23 per cent from Rs 12,218 crore a year ago.

"Results for the quarter and half-year include a Rs 397 crore gain from the equity consolidation of an associate company, following its capital raise via a Qualified Institutional Placement and Private Placement," the company said.

Revenue was largely driven by volumes. Hero MotoCorp dispatched a total of 18.68 lakh motorcycles and scooters, registering a 10 per cent growth year-on-year. The scooter segment recorded a 47 per cent growth to 2.40 lakh units in the September quarter of FY27.

VIDA electric scooter volumes rose 76 per cent year-on-year to 66,531 units in retail during the quarter.

In Q2 FY27, the automaker entered Germany, which is its 54th global market, while launching XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 4V Pro in Bangladesh.

"We delivered a strong performance this quarter, with scooters emerging as a key growth contributor, supported by healthy momentum across both the ICE and VIDA electric portfolio," said CEO Harshavardhan Chitale.

"Our 100cc motorcycle segment also continued to contribute to overall growth, underscoring the resilience of our portfolio. Going forward, our focus remains on sustaining this positive momentum, driving profitable growth and building a more diversified and future-ready business," he said.

Hero FinCorp, Ather Energy and Euler Motors are the associate companies of Hero MotoCorp. In July, Ather Energy raised Rs 1,300 crore through a qualified institutional placement as part of its Rs 2,500 crore capital infusion plan.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved an additional investment of up to Rs 300 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary HMCL Netherlands BV in one or more tranches.

"The proposed additional investment is for the subsidiary companies of HNBV viz HMCL Colombia SAS and Hero MotoCorp Do Brasil Ltd," Hero MotoCorp said.