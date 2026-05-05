Hero MotoCorp Q4 net profit rises 26.1% on strong demand, GST boost

The consolidated net profit of Hero MotoCorp increased by 26.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,474 crore in the March quarter of 2025-26 (FY26), due to high demand after the GST rate rationalisation in September.

Its total income in the fourth quarter rose to ₹13,188 crore from ₹10,244 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 29.1 per cent. Hero MotoCorp sold 1.714 million units of motorcycles and scooters in the fourth quarter, a growth of 24 per cent YoY, driven primarily by the GST rate cuts.

In the entire FY26, the company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹5,776 crore, which is 32 per cent higher YoY.

The company said its performance in FY26 was supported by broad-based growth across its core internal combustion engine business, with gains seen in the 100cc to 125cc segment, scooters, and premium motorcycles. This was aided by product refreshes and strong festive demand during the year.

Hero MotoCorp said that its global business clocked a 40 per cent YoY growth in FY26, reaching an all-time high. The company expanded its presence to 52 countries, including new entries into Europe and the United Kingdom.

The Harley-Davidson business of Hero MotoCorp recorded a 26 per cent YoY growth in dispatch volumes, supported by new launches and network expansion to over 150 touchpoints.

The company’s electric mobility arm VIDA also reported strong momentum, with retail volume sales growth of 190 per cent YoY, driven by new product introductions.

Harshavardhan Chitale, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “FY’26 marks a defining chapter for Hero MotoCorp... This growth was broad-based, driven by a strong premium and EV product portfolio and momentum across both domestic and global markets."

"As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the supportive government policies, positive consumer loyalty and sentiment, and the accelerating shift towards electrification and premiumisation. These factors position us well for FY27, as we continue to lead the industry’s transition towards sustainable and innovative mobility solutions,” he added.

The company on Tuesday declared a total dividend of ₹185 per share for FY26, including ₹75 final and ₹110 interim.