HFCL turns profitable in Q1, posts ₹245 cr profit on strong revenue growth

HFCL Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 245.64 crore in the first quarter ended June (Q1 FY27), compared with a loss of Rs 29.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26). Revenue surged 119.85 per cent to Rs 1,914.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also recorded a sharp year-on-year increase, rising from Rs 42.93 crore in Q1 FY26 to Rs 445.27 crore in Q1 FY27. It rose more than 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from Rs 336.93 crore in the preceding quarter.

"The convergence of AI, digital infrastructure, optical connectivity and defence modernisation is creating significant long-term opportunities for the company," said Mahendra Nahata, managing director, HFCL. He added that the company's board recently approved the expansion of its manufacturing facility for advanced data centre connectivity products with an investment of approximately Rs 215 crore.

HFCL is a technology company with advanced manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Goa, Chennai and Hosur. The company has in-house research and development (R&D) centres in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, enabling it to offer optical connectivity solutions, telecom and defence equipment.

The company plans to increase its optical fibre capacity to 34 million fibre kilometres and optical fibre cable capacity to 43 million fibre kilometres. During the quarter, the company initiated the process of setting up its ammunition manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh.