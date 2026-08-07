Hindalco Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 75% to ₹7,013 cr

Hindalco Industries on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose over 75 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,013 crore in the June quarter, driven by increased revenues from aluminium and copper segments.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4,004 crore in the first quarter of the preceding 2025-26 fiscal, the Aditya Birla Group entity said in an exchange filing.

During April-June, the company's total income also increased to Rs 85,882 crore from Rs 64,834 crore in the year-ago period, posting a rise of around 32 per cent.

The share of the aluminium upstream segment in the revenue was Rs 13,403 crore while copper's contribution was Rs 17,232 crore.

Revenue from Novelis, the US-based aluminium producer and subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, was Rs 54,763 crore.

Hindalco Industries Limited is the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 31-billion metals powerhouse is the world's largest aluminium company by revenue and a major global player in copper and speciality alumina.

With operations across 10 countries and 48 manufacturing locations, Hindalco is a fully integrated player -- from mining to finished products -- and a global leader in flat-rolled aluminium products through its subsidiary Novelis. It is also India's largest producer of copper.