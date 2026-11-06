Hindalco Q2 result: Net profit jumps 59% to ₹7,533 cr, revenue rises 39%

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Friday reported 58.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹7,533 crore for September quarter FY27 driven by a strong performance across its business segments.

Net profit in the year-ago period was ₹4,741 crore, the Aditya Birla Group metals flagship company said in a BSE filing.

Income during the second quarter rose to ₹92,651 crore over ₹66,771 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

In a statement, the company said this record performance was underpinned by the strength of Hindalco's integrated business model led by a solid primary upstream business complemented by strong contributions from its downstream business.

Hindalco Industries operates across the entire metals value chain, balancing upstream (raw material extraction and basic metal production) and downstream (value-added fabrication and finished products) activities in its aluminium and copper segments.

Ebitda for the second quarter stood at ₹13,757 crore, registering a growth of 42 per cent year-on-year.

The copper business posted its highest-ever quarterly Ebitda, while Novelis maintained its improved performance, supported by the normalisation of operations at Oswego.

Together, the non-LME-linked businesses accounted for nearly 50 per cent of the company's earnings, underscoring sustainable growth despite volatility in LME prices and global macroeconomic challenges, the statement said.

"Our long-term strategy of building an integrated business model across upstream metals and downstream value-added products is translating into a stronger and more resilient earnings profile," Managing Director Satish Pai said.

Looking ahead, the commissioning and ramp-up of Bay Minette, copper recycling, aluminium battery foil, Aditya flat rolled products (FRP) and Inner Grooved Tubes will further accelerate the share of the company's nonLME-linked businesses.

On the upstream front, the company's aluminium refinery and smelters, copper smelters and coal mine projects remain on track. Together, these investments reinforce Hindalco's position as an integrated global metals company, combining upstream strength with downstream growth to deliver sustainable, long-term value in all market cycles, he said.

Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A $31 billion metals powerhouse, Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues, and the world's second largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China).

Hindalco operates across the value chain, from bauxite mining, alumina refining, coal mining, captive power plants and aluminium smelting to downstream rolling, extrusions, and foils.

Along with its subsidiary Novelis, Hindalco is the global leader in flat rolled products and the world's largest recycler of aluminium.

Hindalco is India's largest copper producer, serving more than half the country's copper requirements. Its copper facility in Gujarat, comprises a world-class copper smelter and refinery complex, downstream facilities, and a captive jetty.