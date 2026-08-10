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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises 162.4% to ₹352 crore

Hindustan Copper Q1 results: Net profit rises 162.4% to ₹352 crore

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Monday reported a 162.4 per cent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 352.37 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on the back of higher revenues.

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Hindustan Copper | Image: https://mines.gov.in/

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

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State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Monday reported a 162.4 per cent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 352.37 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 134.25 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to the BSE.

The revenue from operations during April-June quarter rose 81.3 per cent to Rs 936.50 crore over Rs 516.37 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The total expenses during the first quarter increased to Rs 481.83 crore over Rs 347.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the filing said.

 

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL), is a Mini-Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the mines ministry. It is the only company in India which is engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

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The company's current focus lies on exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.

HCL operates copper mines in Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh, Khetri in Rajasthan and Ghatsila in Jharkhand. It has a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila, secondary smelter and refining facilities in Jhagadia, Gujarat, and a continuous cast copper wire rod plant at Taloja, Maharashtra.

The PSU has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 7,188.90 crore over the next five years to expand mining operations.

The company is planning a capex of Rs 450.51 crore in the current year, followed by Rs 1,421.73 crore in 2027, and Rs 1,993.70 crore in 2028. It plans to spend Rs 2,227.18 crore in 2029 and Rs 1,095.48 crore in 2030.

The company is also targeting to increase its production capacity, with total ore production projected to rise from 4.21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in 2025-26 to 12.20 MTPA by 2029-30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Hindustan Copper Hindustan Copper results Company News

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 4:26 PM IST