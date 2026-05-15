Hindustan Copper Q4 results: Profit more than doubles to ₹444 crore

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Friday reported a 137.3 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 444.27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.18 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the fourth quarter rose by 58 per cent to Rs 1,156 crore, compared to Rs 731.40 crore a year ago, Hindustan Copper said in a regulatory filing.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.86 per share for FY2025-26, subject to the requisite approvals, the company said.

The board also approved a proposal for raising up to Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The board of directors also gave the nod to raise funds via Qualified institutional Placement (QIP) of up to 9.69 crore equity shares for funding the capital expenditure and expansion plans approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the filing said.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is a central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines. It is the only company in India engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

The company's current focus lies in exploration, mining and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.

HCL operates copper mines at Malanjkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Khetri, Rajasthan and Ghatsila, Jharkhand. It has facilities of a primary smelter and refinery at Ghatsila, Jharkhand, secondary smelter and refining facilities at Jhagadia, Gujarat, and a continuous cast copper wire rod plant at Taloj, Maharashtra.