Hindustan Zinc Q2 net profit surges 142% to ₹6,412 cr on record Ebitda

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) reported a 142 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 6,412 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) from Rs 2,649 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to a record Rs 9,285 crore, supported by higher metal prices, increased production and lower zinc production costs. The company, a Vedanta Group firm, reported a 77 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,093 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 8,549 crore a year earlier. Zinc production cost, excluding royalty, declined 29 per cent year-on-year to $703 per tonne. The company attributed the reduction to better mined grades, higher metal production, increased consumption of renewable power and higher by-product realisations. These gains were partly offset by lower domestic coal usage and higher input commodity prices.

Hindustan Zinc reported record second-quarter mined metal production of 271,000 tonnes, up 5 per cent year-on-year, while refined metal production rose 7 per cent to a record 264,000 tonnes for the quarter. Silver production increased 20 per cent to 173 tonnes, contributing to profitability.

Revenue from zinc sales rose 54 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,224 crore, while silver sales revenue surged 141 per cent to Rs 4,111 crore. Lead sales revenue increased 35 per cent to Rs 1,130 crore.

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations rose 77 per cent to Rs 28,840 crore. Ebitda increased 108 per cent to Rs 17,359 crore, while net profit climbed 143 per cent to Rs 11,881 crore.

As of September 30, 2026, the company had gross investments and cash of Rs 17,439 crore and outstanding borrowings of Rs 6,171 crore.

Separately, Hindustan Zinc said it had secured a letter of intent for the Gundlupet Rare Earth Element and Yttrium Block in Karnataka, advancing its diversification into critical minerals.