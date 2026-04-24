Hindustan Zinc Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 68% to ₹5,033 crore

Hindustan Zinc Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly profit and revenue in the March quarter, aided by stronger zinc and silver prices, record production, and lower costs.

Consolidated net profit rose 68 per cent year-on-year to a record ₹5,033 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, from ₹3,003 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations climbed 49 per cent to an all-time high of ₹13,544 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 61 per cent to ₹7,747 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 57 per cent from 53 per cent a year ago.

The company’s performance was driven by record mined metal production of 315 kilotonnes and record refined metal output of 282 kilotonnes during the quarter. Zinc cost of production, excluding royalty, fell 9 per cent year-on-year to a record low of ₹903 per tonne, reinforcing its position as one of the lowest-cost producers globally.

Silver continued to be a major earnings driver, with production rising 11 per cent sequentially to 176 tonnes in the quarter. For the full year, silver contributed 45 per cent to overall profitability.

For FY26, the company reported record revenue of ₹40,844 crore, up 20 per cent, while net profit rose 34 per cent to ₹13,832 crore. Annual Ebitda climbed 27 per cent to an all-time high of ₹22,162 crore. Free cash flow before growth capex stood at ₹13,337 crore.

“We are proud to deliver a record-breaking performance this quarter and for the full year, by crossing a key milestone of 1.1 million tonnes of mined metal production. We also delivered record quarterly refined metal production at the lowest cost of production of $903 per tonne despite the ongoing geopolitical challenges,” said Arun Misra, chief executive officer of Hindustan Zinc.

“As we step into our 2.0 growth phase, we are strengthening our strategic roadmap. With our move into critical minerals, we are aligning with future-facing sectors,” Misra added.

The company also reported record reserves and resources of 468.6 million tonnes, providing a mine life of over 25 years. Cash and investments stood at ₹13,846 crore at the end of March, against borrowings of ₹8,252 crore.

The company is also advancing several growth projects. Its 510 kilotonnes per annum fertiliser plant and the hot acid leaching project at Dariba are both slated for commissioning in the second quarter of FY27. Meanwhile, Hindustan Zinc’s 250 ktpa integrated refined zinc expansion is targeted for completion by the second quarter of FY29, while India’s first 10 million tonnes per annum tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha is expected to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of FY28.

For FY27, Hindustan Zinc has guided for mined metal production of 1.15 million tonnes, refined metal output of 1.1 million tonnes, and saleable silver production of 680 tonnes. The cost of zinc production is expected at $975–$1,000 per tonne, while growth capital expenditure is estimated at $500–600 million.